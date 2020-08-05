Reward being offered in case of missing Harris Co. mother found deceased in woods

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - In September 2019, Sidney McElwee-Kersey, a missing Harris County mother, was found deceased in the woods.
Shortly after her body was found, Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reported that they had a suspect who had made admissions of guilt and an arrest was imminent. That arrest, however, was never reported.
The family has now set up an account to create a reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her death. The amount of that reward has not been announced.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to her disappearance is asked to contact Harris Co. investigators at 706-628-9400.
