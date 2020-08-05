Staying Hot, Hot, Hot!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As embark upon Hump Day, the heat keeps on cranking up with mid 90s on tap this afternoon. By tomorrow into the weekend though, upper 90s aren’t out of the question with even a few spots likely hitting 100—and we’re talking actual air temperature, not just the heat index!
A stalled-out front draped across Georgia and Alabama will help to spark a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon, but rain chances should stay on the lower side Thursday into the start of the weekend. Saturday looks to be one of the hottest days over the next week, so prepare accordingly for your weekend plans! As we transition into next week, the weather pattern looks to return more unsettled again with a 30-50% coverage of showers and storms again during the afternoon and evening hours. The humidity will be even higher too with temperatures down just touch into the low to mid 90s.
