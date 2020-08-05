Staying Hot, Hot, Hot!

A stalled-out front draped across Georgia and Alabama will help to spark a few pop-up showers and storms this afternoon, but rain chances should stay on the lower side Thursday into the start of the weekend. Saturday looks to be one of the hottest days over the next week, so prepare accordingly for your weekend plans! As we transition into next week, the weather pattern looks to return more unsettled again with a 30-50% coverage of showers and storms again during the afternoon and evening hours. The humidity will be even higher too with temperatures down just touch into the low to mid 90s.