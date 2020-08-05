Staying Hot With Some PM Storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather will remain hot through the rest of the week and the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s. I think there will be enough moisture around for rain and storms each afternoon and evening, but remember the coverage will only be in the 20-30% range through the weekend so a lot of you will end up staying dry. Next week, I expect the weather pattern to change up a bit, allowing for a better coverage of rain and storms in the area - when the coverage should be around 50/50. Because of this, I’ll lower the high temperatures a bit as we anticipate more clouds and showers around. Either way, the potential for hot and humid weather will still be with us in the extended forecast. The tropics look quiet for now.