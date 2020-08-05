Street dedication honors former Phenix City Councilman Arthur L. Sumbry, Sr.

By Olivia Gunn | August 5, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT - Updated August 5 at 6:56 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Members of the Phenix City Council and family of Arthur L. Sumbry Sr. met Wednesday morning for a dedication ceremony.

Sumbry was a longtime Phenix City councilman who died nearly six years ago.

The ceremony took place at the corner of Seale Road and 5th Street South to dedicate a portion of 5th Street South as Arthur L. Sumbry Sr. Memorial Parkway.

Family members said they are honored by this opportunity.

“We’ve come here today to honor my grandfather with a memorial parkway and it’s truly a blessing,” said Sumbry’s granddaughter, Kendyl Sumbry-Tarver. “We’re really grateful for this opportunity. My grandfather has done so much for our community. He’s done so much for District 3 and it’s only right that they name a street after him.”

The project has been years in the making and the estimated cost of the dedication and ongoing project was over $1 million.

