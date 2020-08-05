Woman arrested after allegedly emptying husband’s bank account while he was out of the country

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman is in custody for allegedly emptying her estranged husband’s IRA account while he was out of the country.
Columbus police were alerted on July 22 to a potential forging incident by a man who said his wife, from whom he was currently separated, has forged his signature and “wiped out” his IRA account while he was out of the country. The account reportedly had several thousand dollars in it.
Investigators were able to obtain bank statements, an itinerary showing the man out of the country for six months, bank statements belonging to his wife, 70-year-old Paz Pedrozo and surveillance showing Pedrozo depositing the check.
Pedrozo was arrested on July 31 and admitted to detectives that she forged her husband’s signature and emptied his IRA. She was charged with forgery and theft by taking.
She was released from the Muscogee County Jail later the same day.
