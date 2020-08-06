ACC reveals 2020 schedule: Georgia Tech to open at FSU on Sept. 12

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets found out they will open the 2020 football season on the road at Florida State on September 12 when the Atlantic Coast Conference revealed its 2020 football schedule on Thursday morning, the first of the college conferences to release their full revised plan for the upcoming season.
The Jackets will open play at Bobby Dodd Stadium the following week, when they host Central Florida in a non-conference game.
They will host Louisville in a Friday night game on October 9, and play their two biggest named opponents at home as well, Clemson on October 17 and Notre Dame on October 31.
The ACC Championship game will be played in Charlotte, N.C. on either December 12 or 19.
Here is the revised schedule for Georgia Tech for 2020:
- Sept. 12 @ Florida State
- Sept. 19 vs. UCF
- Sept. 26 @ Syracuse
- Oct. 9 (FRIDAY) vs. LOUISVILLE
- Oct. 17 vs. CLEMSON
- Oct. 24 @ Boston College
- Oct. 31 vs. NOTRE DAME
- Nov. 14 vs. PITT
- Nov. 21 @ Miami
- Nov. 28 vs. DUKE
- Dec. 5 @ N.C. State
