Blue Devils top Marion County in season softball opener

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Blue Devils topped the Marion County Eagles 4-1 in the softball season opener in a game played at Randy Jordan Field on Thursday night.
Columbus High opened the scoring in the fourth inning on RBI singles by Alexis Day and Abbi Hart.
The Eagles responded in the fifth when Tori Green singled home Maddie Taylor to cut their deficit to 2-1.
Gracie Entlich put the game away in the sixth with a two-run single.
Jaimie Welch went the distance to pick up the victory.
