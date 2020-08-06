Columbus murder suspect taken into custody in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect was apprehended by authorities in Phenix City Thursday evening.
According to the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Jermaine Robinson was wanted by Columbus police for murder and aggravated assault.
U.S. Marshal’s were called to assist in the case after authorities received a tip that Robinson was staying in a nearby hotel. Robinson was found by Phenix City detained by Phenix City law enforcement, with the help of a K9 unit. He was found lying in a creek and was taken into custody.
Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates on this case.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.