Elderly man killed in two-vehicle crash on I-85 in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A vehicle crash in east Alabama has claimed the life of an elderly Georgia man.
Valley police officers were called to an area of I-85 North near mile marker 75 where the found two vehicles off of the road and in the wood line.
81-year-old Gary Gene Paulson of West Point had been completely ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The second vehicle contained two adults and two children and rolled several times before coming to a stop. All four passengers were treated for minor injuries.
Witnesses stated that Paulson’s vehicle appeared to have lost control and struck the second vehicle.
