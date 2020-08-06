Ex-WWE superstar, Columbus native may have just admitted to 1970s murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus native and former WWE superstar appears to have made a Facebook post insinuating that he made a man “disappear” in Columbus in the 1970s.
In a since-deleted Facebook post, Marty Jannetty told an anecdote about “the very first time I made a man disappear.”
The post, that appears to have been made by Jannetty, says that he worked at Victory Lanes Bowling when he was 13 years old. Given that Jannetty is now 60 years old, this alleged incident would have occurred around 1973.
The post insinuates that a man attempted to sexually assault Jannetty, which is when he “made [him] disappear.”
The man involved in this incident is never identified, but the post suggests that police “shoulda looked in the Chattahoochie [sic] River.”
It is unclear at this time if there is any validity to the contents of Jannetty’s post or if his social media account was hacked. News Leader 9 has reached out to Columbus police in regard to these allegations.
Jannetty’s time in the world of professional wrestling began in the 1980s and ran through the late 2000s.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.