Feeding the Valley Food Bank seeing increased demand amid pandemic (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | August 6, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT - Updated August 6 at 10:39 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Feeding the Valley Food Bank is one of many food pantries that’s been feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders said they’ve seen a 53 percent increase in a need for their services and are noticing new faces at their distribution sites. Many of which are affected by furloughs and layoffs directly tired to COVID-19.

To help meet the demand for food, local organizations have been helping Feeding the Valley collect more items to distribute.

“Typically, we feed about 10,000 families a month,” said Frank Sheppard, president and CEO of Feeding the Valley. “During the COVID-19 crisis, we’re doing 24,000 families a month. That’s why the food supply is needed and we appreciate that help.”

Anyone who would like to help with the need for more food supplies, drive-thru food drive will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the lodge offices at 6501 Veterans Parkway. They’re asking for no-perishable items such as canned meats, vegetables, peanut butter, beans, and more.

