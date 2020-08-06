Hamilton angler having big season on tournament circuit

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s how Cal Culpepper spends the middle of the week these days -- prepping for another weekend on the lake.
“Just getting the boat ready, rigging my rods, getting the baits I think I”m going to need for the upcoming tournament,” Culpepper said.
Last weekend proved to be a big one for the Harris County native. He won his first amateur tournament in the FLW Southeasten Co-Angler series event at Wheeler Lake in northern Alabama.
“It truly is a feeling you have to experience,” said Culpepper. “You feel so thankful, you feel so blessed. All glory to God really.”
The victory came on the heels of another great performance two weeks ago at Lake Eufaula, where he almost won, but a dead fish penalty resulted in a 2nd place finish.
“To be able to finish second, that was awesome, but to be so close to that win just stung a little bit. It really made me want it even more.”
The 20-year old marketing major at the University of Montevallo is having a great season, and currently leads the southeast division in points, and hopes to keep the success going.
“When it’s my time to stop doing good it’s going to happen, but I hope it doesn’t,” Culpepper said.
He said he owes that success he’s had this season to the support he gets from home.
“The support that I get from everybody back home drives me to keep going to be the best. That’s really what it’s all about, the support from my friends and family, tha’ts hwat keeps me going. That’s what keeps any fisherman going. Without the suppport I don’t think I could do this.”
Now it’s about keeping the roll going, and one day becoming a pro angler.
