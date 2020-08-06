Investigation of Midtown Park Apartments fire in Columbus continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been nearly a week since the fire at the Midtown Park Apartments in Columbus.
Fire crews said the cause of the fire is still unclear.
The fire happened just before midnight Friday and claimed the life of two tenants, 42-year-old Donald Lechowicz and 65-year-old Herman McCikens. Dozens of residents are also displaced.
Columbus Fire Chief Ricky Shores said two members of crews on the scene were also injured in the blaze. One firefighter suffered an ankle injury and the other suffered heat exhaustion.
“Fire investigators have to go through an elaborate process,” said Shores. “They have to go through on-scene evidence, physical evidence certainly. Then, there are interviews that have to take place then video evidence, and we have to put all that together. We have multiple firefighters working on the cause and origin of the fire event and as soon as we get that information available, we will make it for release.”
A majority of the displaced residents have been placed in hotels in the Columbus area by the American Red Cross.
