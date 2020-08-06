Phenix City mayor presents 52 students with scholarships

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The mayor of Phenix City presented scholarships to several students Thursday evening.
Mayor Eddie Lowe hosted a ceremony for the 2020 scholarship recipients at the Phenix City Amphitheater.
The mayor along with members of the Phenix City Council and Mayor’s Ball committee members awarded 52 students with scholarships. One of the recipients recalled the event and how all of the quarantining paid off.
“It really feels amazing, especially being quarantined,” said Fatimah Muhammad. “And it’s really, truly great to see all the students out here and to be able to come together to receive this scholarship.”
Out of the 52 students awarded, five students were selected to receive a free laptop to head to back to school with.
