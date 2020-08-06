Staying Hot; Rain Chances Go Up Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will end the week on a hot note with a 20-30% coverage of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Look for those highs to climb back to the mid to upper 90s. The weekend weather looks about the same, but Sunday might feature a little higher chance of a shower or storm. The coverage of rain will have an impact on how hot things will get - with spots that stay dry and see a lot of sun having a chance to get to the upper 90s. Early next week, it looks like we will have a better chance of rain and storms - and because of that, we will lower the temperatures a bit to the low and mid 90s. Beyond that, it looks like things could be pretty ‘average’ when it comes to rain or storms. with mid 90s possible on the drier days.