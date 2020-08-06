Stewart County HS cancels fall sports season

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Stewart County High School announced that they were cancelling their 2020 fall sports schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Athletic Director and head football coach Calvin Thomas made the notification by text message Thursday morning.
“With safety at the forefront of our decision, we as a district and community decided to cancel all of our fall sports due to COVID-19 and the increasing coronavirus cases in our area,” the statement began. “Parents expressed their concerns and gave valuable input through surveys, along with phone calls and texts. The safety of our kids and community is top priority and we did not want to put any of them in any uncompromising situations.”
The Knights were assigned to Region 5 in Class 1A-Public in the recent GHSA classification, which includes Central of Talbotton, Chattahoochee County, Greenville, Macon County, Manchester, Marion County, Schley County, and Taylor County.
Ironically, Stewart County was originally scheduled to open the season against Barbour County, which shut down its entire 2020-21 sports program on July 28.
The Knights’ other non-region opponent, Jordan, has already scheduled a replacement game versus Central of Talbotton, set for November 13, the day Central was originally supposed to play Stewart County.
