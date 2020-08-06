United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley delivers school supplies from Stuff the Bus campaign

“We are excited that we have collected over 4,800 backpacks to distribute,” said Rachel Chambliss with the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. “In addition this year, one of the differences is that we also collected and are donating PPE materials to students. So, in addition to the backpacks, there are almost 200 gallons of hand sanitizer. We’ve got wipes for every school, facial tissue, and a couple of other things to keep students safe this year.”