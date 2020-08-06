United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley delivers school supplies from Stuff the Bus campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - United Way kicked off its Stuff the Bus school supply drive over the summer.
Thursday, the supplies were delivered to local area schools.
Employees and volunteers began loading trucks Thursday morning to make school supply deliveries. The group delivered to schools in Muscogee County.
Personal protective equipment will be donated along with the school supplies.
“We are excited that we have collected over 4,800 backpacks to distribute,” said Rachel Chambliss with the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. “In addition this year, one of the differences is that we also collected and are donating PPE materials to students. So, in addition to the backpacks, there are almost 200 gallons of hand sanitizer. We’ve got wipes for every school, facial tissue, and a couple of other things to keep students safe this year.”
Deliveries to schools in Phenix City, Russell, and Harris counties will be made Friday.
