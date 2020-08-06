Weather Keeping Us Sweating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More classic summer heat in store for the Valley for “Friday Eve” with highs once more climbing into the mid to upper 90s. You can practically copy and paste today’s forecast through the end of the weekend, too: slightly above average temperatures, humid conditions, and a 20-30% coverage of a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though some clouds will manage to bubble up each afternoon, the sun will be blazing, so be mindful of limiting your time outside during the heat of the day!
By next week, we transition to a more unsettled weather pattern again as another shot of moisture creeps in from the Gulf, putting rain coverage around 40-50% Monday and beyond. Due to a better chance of rain and more clouds around, we knocked down highs just a touch into the low 90s. Of course, more moisture in the air means it will feel even muggier outside. For now, the tropics remain quiet, but we’ll let you know if that changes, of course.
