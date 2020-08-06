Weather Keeping Us Sweating

By next week, we transition to a more unsettled weather pattern again as another shot of moisture creeps in from the Gulf, putting rain coverage around 40-50% Monday and beyond. Due to a better chance of rain and more clouds around, we knocked down highs just a touch into the low 90s. Of course, more moisture in the air means it will feel even muggier outside. For now, the tropics remain quiet, but we’ll let you know if that changes, of course.