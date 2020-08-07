Alabama awards $100M in grants to support hospitals, nursing homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - $100 million in much needed funding has been awarded to help mitigate the public health emergency brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office said Friday.
The money, which comes from the state’s $1.9 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund created through the federal CARES Act, will support two grant programs of up to $50 million each for nursing homes and hospitals.
“While there are many aspects of COVID-19 that we still don’t know, one thing that isn’t in dispute is our seniors and those with preexisting health conditions fair the worst when contracting the virus,” Gov. Ivey said.
The money will go toward costs that are pandemic related such as cleaning, protective equipment, or personnel.
“Protecting our most vulnerable citizens remains a priority for my administration, and it is incumbent to ensure that our nursing homes and hospitals have every tool possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as well as keep their staff and health care professionals safe as they offer exceptional care to those who are ill,” Ivey added.
The non-profit Alabama Nursing Home Association Education Foundation previously got just over $18 million to fund baseline COVID-19 testing and virus surveillance of employees and residents at nursing home facilities around the state.
“These funds will help cover the unexpected and ongoing costs we incur during this pandemic and allow us to focus on caring for those most vulnerable to this virus,” said ANHA President and CEO, Brandon Farmer.
The Alabama Hospital Association will also help administer up to $50 million to hospitals across the state
“Despite unprecedented challenges and financial strains as a result of the pandemic, Alabama’s hospitals have continued to rise to the occasion in meeting the health care needs of our citizens,” Dr. Don. Williamson, president of the AHA, said. “This will go a long way to ensure hospitals are able to care for all patients who need hospital services and protect their employees while doing so.”
