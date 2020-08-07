Columbus elementary school teacher receives national award

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local elementary school teacher received national attention.
Eric Crouch, a fifth grade teacher at Double Churches Elementary School was selected as the National 2019-2020 LifeChanger of the Year grand prize finalist.
Crouch was competing against more than 850 teachers, administrators, and school district employees nominated for the award. The event came as a surprise to Crouch as he received the award surrounded by many of his peers.
“For someone to pick out our school, to pick out me to represent our school an the work we’ere doing here on a national level is very rewarding, because we know that the work we are doing here is good work,” said Crouch.
Crouch will receive $2,500 as an individual prize and another $2,500 as a donation to Double Churches Elementary School.
