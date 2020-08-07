Doctors finding more COVID-19 patients with kidney damage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is still much to be learned about the long-term effects of COVID-19, but a recent study reported by the American Society Nephrology discovered the virus negatively affects the kidneys.
The study found that up to half of COVID-19 patients in ICU treatment ended up on dialysis.
Of those patients studied in New York, the majority, 82 percent, had no kidney disease prior to contracting COVID-19 and suffering kidney injury.
Injury to kidneys is showing up more often in COVID-19 patients, according to a nephrologist at UAB, Dr. Vinay Krishna.
Dr. Krishna describes the kidneys as the filters of the body and says that the effects of COVID-19 can be temporary or even long-term.
“The kidney loses the ability to regulate the mechanisms they are responsible for like managing the liquids in the body, managing electrolytes in the body, creating a hormone to manufacture blood,” said Dr. Krishna.
UAB has been seeing more patients who need dialysis treatment, and those who need that treatment must wear masks at all times.
