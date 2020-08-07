Enrichment Services Program to accept energy assistance appointment calls for several Ga. counties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Enrichment Services Program, Inc. (ESP) received CARES funding and will begin accepting appointments for energy assistance for several Georgia counties.
Appointment calls for Chattahoochee, Clay, Harris, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, and Talbot counties will begin August 14. Appointments for Muscogee County residents will be August 15 and can also be made online.
Applicants will receive a phone call at the time and date of their scheduled appointment and the application will completed over the phone. Once the phone appointment is complete, ESP will need ot receive the following information to process the application:
For all household members that are 18 years old or older - proof of income for the past 30 days
- Proof of Social Security Numbers for each person in the household
- Last/current month’s electric or gas/propane bill for the household
- For all household members that are 18 years old or older - current proof of citizenship or legal immigrant status, state issued picture identification (ID) such as: driver’s license, ID card, voter registration card, passport, military ID, etc.
- If receiving SSI, Social Security, Pension, VA Benefits, or Worker’s Compensation, the 2020 award letter is required.
A current electric bill is needed if applying for assistance with gas or propane.
Documents can be submitted to the Neighborhood Service Center in the county you live in. In Muscogee County, documents can be submitted at the drive through Community Cares Station located at 1112 Veterans Parkway.
See contact information for appointment calls below:
Chattahoochee County: 1-844-855-2014 Friday, August 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.
Clay County: 1-844-855-2015 Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Harris County: 1-844-855-2016 Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Quitman County: 1-844-855-2017 Friday, August 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
Randolph County: 1-844-855-2018 Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Stewart County: 1-844-469-2212 Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Talbot County: 1-844-482-8362 Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m
Muscogee County: 706-940-4033 Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or by clinking the appointment link online at www.enrichmentservices.org
