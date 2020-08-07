Hot Weekend Ahead; Better Chances of Rain Next Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Saturday and Sunday still look hot and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rain coverage will be in the 10-20% range on Saturday with the chances of rain and storms increasing a bit more into Sunday afternoon and evening. Either way, the coverage of rain and storms will be going up early next week with the best coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of next week can best be described as ‘unsettled’, and as we see the better chances of getting wet - which also mean more clouds - temperatures should back off a bit next week into the lower 90s on most days. We may even see a few days in the upper 80s when we deal with morning clouds and rain. At this point it looks like next weekend may be pretty average as far as our rain coverage and temperatures are concerned, and we’ll continue to keep an eye on things and fine-tune the rain coverage next week and next weekend’s forecast.