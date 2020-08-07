A Hot Weekend Ahead

Heading into the next work week, our rain chance jumps up a bit through the middle of the week with more scattered showers around in the afternoon and evening hours. This will bring our temperatures back down to the low and mid-90s across the Chattahoochee Valley and will keep us in this more persistent mid-90 temperature pattern going into next weekend. Rain coverage becomes more typical for summertime with just a few pop-up afternoon showers and storms by the end of the week.