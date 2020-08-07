A Hot Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We end the week hot and humid with a few afternoon showers and storms around. Friday’s forecast features mid-90s across the valley, but we could be feeling even hotter with some mugginess nearby. For the weekend, we will keep it hot and mostly dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. Plenty of humidity around will make it feel real steamy while heat index values could surpass the triple digits. We will see some passing pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon hours, but rain coverage stays fairly low for the weekend.
Heading into the next work week, our rain chance jumps up a bit through the middle of the week with more scattered showers around in the afternoon and evening hours. This will bring our temperatures back down to the low and mid-90s across the Chattahoochee Valley and will keep us in this more persistent mid-90 temperature pattern going into next weekend. Rain coverage becomes more typical for summertime with just a few pop-up afternoon showers and storms by the end of the week.
