Man arrested in attempted LaGrange burglary

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police detained three people in an attempted burglary, but only one was arrested.
Officers were alerted to a burglar alarm being activated at Waid Tire Company on Hamilton St.
37-year-old Major Bryant McLaughlin was on the scene using an angle grinder to attempt to get into the business, causing damage to the door. Two others standing by a truck near the back of the building were detained alongside McLaughlin.
McLaughlin admitted to acting alone and trying to obtain property from the business. The others were released when it was determined they were unaware of McLaughlin’s intentions.
McLaughlin is being charged with criminal attempt to commit burglary. He also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear through the State Court of Troup County. He is being held in the Troup County Jail.
