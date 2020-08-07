MercyMed of Columbus farm stand accepting EBT for produce

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - MercyMed of Columbus is offering Farm Stand Friday’s where people can buy home-grown produce with EBT cards.
The program takes place behind the clinic on 2nd Avenue. The produce that’s grown in what’s called their Urban Farm, is harvested every Friday and offered at half the cost of normal store-bought produce.
Keith Sims, a farmer at MercyMed Farms, said the idea to start a farm, and offer nominal priced vegetables came to him after realizing diet has big part to do with a person’s health.
“Wholesome Wave Georgia is our partner that allows us to double food stamps,” said Sims. “So, you can come and buy vegetables from MercyMed Farm, spend $10, but get $20 worth of vegetables. You can spend $50 and get $100 worth of vegetables. The program is meant to help people get healthy food with their food stamps and allow them to get those expensive, fresh produce items.”
People without EBT cards can still use case or card every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Sims said plans are in the works to expand the farm soon.
