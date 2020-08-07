Piedmont Columbus Regional recognizes off-duty nurse who jumped to man’s rescue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An off-duty nurse who went beyond the call of duty is being recognized by Piedmont Columbus Regional for her efforts in rescuing a man who nearly drowned.
Kristen Cornett was at the lake when she noticed a distressed man swimming. When he went under the water, others jumped in and pulled him to safety, but he was unresponsive.
Cornett was able to determine the man was having a heart and performed CPR on him until first responders could arrive on the scene.
The man was taken to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside Campus Emergency Department where they were able to stabilize him before being transferred to an Atlanta-area hospital for further treatment. There is no word on his condition at this time.
Cornett was honored in PCR’s August First Friday Hero ceremony.
