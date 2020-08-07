Start date for Ft. Benning schools pushed back again

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Students who attend school on Fort Benning will begin school later than was previously announced.
The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), which oversees schools on Fort Benning, initially set a school start date of Aug. 10. That was then pushed back to Aug. 17. That date is now being pushed back to Aug. 24.
They say this change will allow staff more time to prepare for DoDEA’s virtual learning option, which will be employed at Fort Benning.
The Department of Defense says that if a military installation is in health protection condition (HPCON) Charlie, as Ft. Benning currently is, schools will be closed to students and they will begin the year in remote learning.
“The shift in the calendar will allow us more time to continue to coordinate with DoDEA Headquarters in order to make staffing changes to support all students participating in the various learning options,” said Gregory Bull, the DoDEA Southeast District Chief of Staff, which includes installations not currently in HPCON Charlie.
Faculty and staff will return to their schools on Monday, Aug. 17.
