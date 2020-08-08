Calvary Baptist Church launches shoe drive for students as school year begins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Volunteers with Calvary Baptist Church launched a shoe drive for students as they are preparing to return to the classroom.
The volunteers gave away new and gently used shoes today at Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy.
Calvary says they wanted to be a blessing to others as God has been a blessing to them.
“As Christians, we believe that we are called to be the hand and feet of Jesus and especially in a time like this,” said Kelly Reynolds, Calvary Baptist Church member.
The church collected shoes through the month of July. 400 pair of shoes were given away today.
