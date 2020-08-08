A Hot and Muggy Weekend for the Chattahoochee Valley

As we head into the next work week, we will see more shower and storm activity linger on through the mid-week mark. Scattered showers and storms will help to bring us back into the mid-90s and may even drop us into the lower-90s for a few days! It will still be hot, but at least we will be seeing low-90s instead of the high-90s we will have in spots over the weekend. These slightly lower temperatures will hang around through next weekend while we see a chance for at least some showers and storms in the afternoon hours.