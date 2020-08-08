Hundreds attend Davis Broadcasting’s Tools 4 School supply giveaway in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn | August 8, 2020 at 12:19 AM EDT - Updated August 8 at 12:19 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds turned out Friday night in Columbus to help get their children ready to go back to school.

The 21st annual Davis Broadcasting Tools 4 School event gave out more than 500 backpacks filled with school supplies at the Columbus Public Library. WTVM was a sponsor of the event.

In an effort to keep everyone safe, this year’s event was a drive-thru. Students accompanied by their parents or guardians were able to get the supplies they need to start the school year off right.

