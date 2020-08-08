Police investigate shooting on Chester Ave. in Opelika, three people injured

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that injured three people.
Police responded to a call of multiple gunshots fired in the 100 block of Chester Avenue at approximately 2:00 a.m on August 8.
Once officers arrived, they were notified that several people had been reportedly shot. Officers located three gunshot victims.
One victim, a 30-year-old female, suffered very minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.
Two other victims, one 33-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown in Columbus.
Both victims are in stable condition.
The investigation revealed three cars were shot into during the incident as well.
The only suspect description available at this time is the suspect(s) were allegedly in a white passenger car.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665. You may remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.