Police investigate stabbing on 32nd Ave. in Columbus, one person dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an early Saturday morning stabbing that left one person dead.
Columbus police responded to 32nd Ave. between Cusseta Road and Lee Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
Upon arrival, first responders located 31-year-old Antonio Zarie Blanding dead from at least one apparent stab wound.
The Homicide Unit assumed responsibility for the investigation, which is ongoing.
No other details are being released at this time.
Anyone having information about the murder of Antonio Blanding is asked to call Detective Matt Sitler at 706-225-4367 or email him at Msitler@columbusga.org.
