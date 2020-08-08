Suspect arrested in Columbus for sex trafficking, pimping, crimes involving a minor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a suspect Friday on multiple sex crime charges.
23-year-old Zachary Bailey is charged with the following:
- Sex trafficking
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Enticing a child for indecent purposes
- Pimping (felony)
- Pimping (misdemeanor)
- Interference with custody
Details surrounding the charges have not been given.
Bailey’s Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for Saturday, August 8 at 8 a.m.
