Suspect arrested in Columbus for sex trafficking, pimping, crimes involving a minor

Suspect arrested in Columbus for sex trafficking, pimping, crimes involving a minor
Suspect arrested in Columbus sex trafficking, pimping, crimes involving a minor (Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | August 8, 2020 at 12:39 AM EDT - Updated August 8 at 12:39 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a suspect Friday on multiple sex crime charges.

23-year-old Zachary Bailey is charged with the following:

  • Sex trafficking
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
  • Enticing a child for indecent purposes
  • Pimping (felony)
  • Pimping (misdemeanor)
  • Interference with custody

Details surrounding the charges have not been given.

Bailey’s Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for Saturday, August 8 at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.