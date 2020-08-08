WTVM Give 9 Fire Relief raises over $6K for victims displaced by fire in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn | August 8, 2020 at 1:23 AM EDT - Updated August 8 at 2:24 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 helped the American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia raise thousands of dollars to help people displaced by a massive apartment fire in Columbus.

Dozens were displaced following a fire in at the Midtown Park Apartments on 12th Street last week.

The WTVM Give 9 Fire Relief effort raised $6,100 so far.

The relief effort is not over as donations can still be made. To make a donation, click here or go directly to the American Red Cross.

