WTVM Give 9 Fire Relief raises over $6K for victims displaced by fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 helped the American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia raise thousands of dollars to help people displaced by a massive apartment fire in Columbus.
Dozens were displaced following a fire in at the Midtown Park Apartments on 12th Street last week.
The WTVM Give 9 Fire Relief effort raised $6,100 so far.
The relief effort is not over as donations can still be made. To make a donation, click here or go directly to the American Red Cross.
