1,122 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths confirmed Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,122 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 97,735 since the pandemic’s spread to Alabama in March.
Another 3,599 cases are probable which, if confirmed, would push the state beyond the 100,000-case mark.
The state reported 13 fatalities Sunday, bringing the death toll to 1,707 with 61 more probable.
The seven-day average for new cases continues to drop. On Friday, it stood at 1,364, but as of Sunday it was down to 1,274. The state’s high was set in mid-July when it reached an average of 1,850.
Alabama has conducted 758,852 total tests, or about 15 percent of the state’s population, since the pandemic started.
Over the past 14 days, ADPH data indicates 162,282 people have been tested. Of those, 19,164 had the disease for a positive test rate of about 11.8 percent.
As for daily county case reports, Montgomery confirmed a sizable jump of 226 new cases Sunday. It’s seven-day average also climbed from 68 cases per day as of Friday to 91 as of Sunday. Mobile reported 111 new cases and one death, and Jefferson added 140 cases.
The statewide hospital inpatient rates stood at 1,595 on Sunday, according to ADPH data, up 135 patients since the day before.
In Montgomery, there were 137 patients being treated in the area’s four primary hospitals according to the latest information. That includes 95 at Baptist Health’s three facilities, as of Sunday, and 42 at Jackson Hospital, as of Friday.
Alabama is among multiple states in which the number of tests being conducted is on a downward trend. Alabama is also dealing with a backlog that has limited turnaround on test results to a week. And health experts are still trying to determine the reason for the overall dip, which could also be due, in part, to the state’s mask mandate.
ADPH has developed a dashboard on the state’s COVID-19 data. More features can be accessed by clicking here.
The ADPH also provides a color-code map showing the risk indicator for each of the state’s 67 counties. You can also view more details on each county by clicking here.
The Alabama Department of Corrections, which oversees more than 26,000 inmates, continues to report relatively few cases of the disease among prisoners and staff. That data is available here.
You can also review the latest data on not just Alabama, but every county in the nation by using this map. Hover over any county to see the numbers. The map is shaded to show the concentration of confirmed COVID-19 cases relative to the population in that county. The data is pulled from Johns Hopkins University.
