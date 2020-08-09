Rain Chances Jump Up During the Work Week

As we head into the work week, we will see a much higher rain coverage work its way into our forecast. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will help most of us see some rain Monday through Wednesday. All this rain around is going to help to cool us down a bit into next week dropping us into the low-90s by midweek. We will keep rain in the forecast into the end of the week, but after Wednesday the coverage drops a bit to that 30-40% range.