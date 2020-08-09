Seale woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash in Russell County has claimed the life of a Seale woman.
60-year-old Sunseahray Prentice was killed when the 1991 Mazda B220 she was driving went off the roadway and struck a ditch at approximately 2:14 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash occurred on Shady Grove Road near Battle Road, approximately three miles north of Hurtsboro.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.