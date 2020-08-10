Better Rain Chances Ahead This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather for the rest of the week remains unsettled with better chances of rain and storms across the Valley compared to last week. Some extra ‘lift’ in the atmosphere will help to create the better coverage and give some of the storms an extra ‘punch’ when it comes to wind and rain. The days with the highest coverage should be Wednesday and Thursday, but you’ll want to prepare for rain and storms each day this week. The weekend looks like it could be a *little* bit drier with Sunday likely being the driest day. Rain chances look pretty average for late August by next week. Temperatures each day will soar into the 90s, but if showers or storms arrive during the peak heating of the day, it will certainly affect your high temperature.