City of Columbus announces funds available to businesses, organizations for COVID-19 relief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government held a press conference Monday for COVID-19 relief.
The CARES Act provides vital resources to local organizations for recovery of COVID-19. Officials announced the opening for applications of the Columbus Cares, which is potentially a $34 million fund that will be of assistance.
“It will help many businesses and community assistance groups that would might not be able to make it otherwise, or would be suffering for years to come,” said Marquette McKnight of Media Marketing & More, Inc. “For example, if you are a small retail business and you had to put up Plexiglas partitions to protect your cashiers to protect your customers.”
The press conference was held at the City Services Center to announce details of the local application process for grant funding to small businesses, nonprofits, community assistance organizations, medical and healthcare, and arts organizations that have COVID-19 related unreimbursed expenses.
The city’s share comes form the federal government.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.