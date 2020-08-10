Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on 10th Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.
29-year-old David Sheffield, Jr. was last seen Friday, August 7 at around 2:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of 10th Avenue.
Sheffield is 5′6″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Sheffield was last seen wearing a black shirt with “Ranger” in yellow letters, khaki pants, and black slides.
He has multiple tattoos, including a heart with flames on his left arm, a Grim Reaper with two nude ladies on his right arm, a large cross on his back, and several others.
Anyone with information on Sheffield’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-225-4384.
