Columbus police searching for missing woman last seen near Kennedy St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing woman.
Cherika D. Teagle, 38, was last seen Sunday, August 2 near Kennedy Street at around 2 p.m. She is also known as Cherika D. Nelson and Chianti Marquisha Nelson.
Teagle is 5′5″ and weighs 213 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Teagle was last seen wearing a black shirt with multiple colors, a blue jean skirt, and gray shoes. She was wearing a shoulder length curly wig.
Anyone with information on Teagle’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-225-4384.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.