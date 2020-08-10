Girls Inc. annual gala goes virtual

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix City is hosting its seventh annual gala differently this year.
This year, the entire event will be virtual. The theme of the this year’s gala is “This Girl Can.”
Awards at the gala include the presentation of its Girl of the Year along with Teen of the Year awards. Executive Director Arlene Charles said going virtual provides the opportunity for the community to see Girls Inc.‘s outcomes in action.
“We continue to serve families when they need us the most,” said Charles. “Girls come to Girls Inc. to help inspire their futures, participate in science and technology, and help build their self-esteem. And so we want an opportunity to help celebrate the achievements of those girls.”
The gala will be held August 15 at 5:30 p.m.
