Hamilton City Council hears input from citizens on removing Confederate monument

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - There was debate Monday night over a Confederate monument in Hamilton, Georgia.
The city council listened to concerned citizens during a meeting. Several citizens explained why they want the monument to stay where it is.
Hamilton council members said as of now, they have no plans to remove the statue.
“I don’t want to see our history destroyed and that statue up there means a lot,” said citizen Charlie Qurik. “It’s our history. I don’t see it as a racist thing. I see it as something historical. it commemorates Confederates that died. I don’t think it that was a racist war. I think it was a states rights.”
Even though most people who attended the meeting supported the statue not being removed in Hamilton, one person did speak up and shared they want the statue taken down.
