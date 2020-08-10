‘Into the Unknown’: Auburn City Schools teacher encourages others with song

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn City Schools teacher has gotten creative to inspire her fellow educators.
Holly Turner, a math teacher at Auburn High School, rewrote the words to “Into the Unknown” from Disney’s “Frozen 2.”
She said she wanted to share something positive as teachers head back into the classroom.
“I had a couple of really close teacher friends that were really nervous about starting the school year and they were like what am I going to do,” Turner said. “This is something to unite us all together. We’re going into the unknown we don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re going to do what we can to keep these babies in school with us.”
This isn’t her first video.
Turner rewrote “Let It Go” from the original “Frozen” film when school closed in the spring.
