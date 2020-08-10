More Storms Around This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The week ahead features more steamy sunshine, but a better chance of wet weather each afternoon and evening, too. Rain and thunderstorm coverage will be around 50/50 through mid-week with any developing storm capable of producing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s with heat index values pushing into the triple digits with even more humidity around this week.
By Thursday and Friday, a surge of even more tropical moisture should bump rain chances up to 60-70% through the early part of the weekend before transitioning to just hit-or-miss storms next week. On the days with more clouds and better rain coverage (like Thursday through Saturday), some spots may get luck with highs only in the upper 80s!
As far as the tropics, we’re watching one disturbance far out in the Atlantic that emerged off of the west coast of Africa that has a medium chance of development this week. Stay tuned!
