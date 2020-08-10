Movie filmed in Columbus amid pandemic

“We had to trust people on the weekends to go about their lives, but do it safely,” said actor and producer Meredith Riley Stewart. “We all wore masks all the time on set. We even tested people multiple times every week. We had to make sure everyone was safe when they were in what we call ‘Zone C,’ meeting off-set but not in your house. No dining out, no non-mask wearing events, but people have been very compliant and that is how we were able to make it happen.”