Phenix City Schools preparing for students to return for the school year

PHENIX CITY, AL. (WTVM) - Phenix City Schools is touching on every subject from mental health to extra learning assistance to make sure student’s who are in the classroom, and out, have the right tools to exceed this school year.
Students who attend Phenix City Schools will be staggered into two groups – Innovators and Trailblazers - who will alternate days for the first three weeks. On days the innovator group will be doing in-school learning, the trailblazers will be taking place in virtual learning from home, and vice versa.
For students who may need a little extra help adjusting to this “new” routine, Superintendent Dr. Randy Wilkes said all teachers are being trained to help accommodate their social and emotional needs in and out of the classroom since this time could be scary for any chil
“I think maybe three years ago, we did not have a social worker in our school system,” he said. “We will have four social workers this school year to help students adjust.”
Another component Phenix City Schools are implementing is making sure all students have access to nutritious food while working remotely.
“Every Thursday afternoon from 3:30 until 4 at the Phenix City Intermediate School, virtual parents can pick up meals for their child or children,” Wilkes said. “That would be five breakfast items and five lunch items on that day at normal school meal costs.”
Wilkes said one big change that COVID-19 has prompted the district to look at is healthcare for students while on campus and making sure they are well equipped to handle their needs.
“This year, not only will we have a nurse in every school in Phenix City, but we are also going to have a lead nurse that is located centrally that will handle all of the COVID cases,” said Wilkes.
As for sports, Wilkes said the district is proceeding with caution, but the season remains.
“Not this Friday night but the next Friday night, we have a scrimmage scheduled. And I hope that we can provide that to our young people in a safe environment because they have been so disciplined,” he said.
A couple of other changes to note, face masks are now required, whereas before they weren’t. And all students, faculty, and staff must have their temperatures scanned prior to entry in any school building.
