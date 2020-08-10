Smiths Station man dies in vehicle crash at Hwy. 280 and Lee Rd. 250

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A vehicle crash in Lee County Monday evening claimed the life of a Smiths Station man.
The accident happened just before 4 p.m. at Highway 280 and Lee Road 250 in Salem. According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, 87-year-old James Boyett died after he pulled out in front of another driver and was t-boned and thrown from his vehicle.
The person driving the second vehicle involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
