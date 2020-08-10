Two detained, one wanted after shooting into occupied Opelika police car

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people have been detained by police and a third is wanted after the trio reported shot into an unmarked Opelika police car with a detective inside.
Two Opelika detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation at a residence in 100 block of Chester Ave. at approximately 1:40 p.m.
One detective remained in the unmarked vehicle on the street while the other was inside the residence.
A four-door vehicle then drove by and began firing at the occupied vehicle. The detective was able to get out of the vehicle without being shot.
The car was subsequently stopped and two males ran from the scene. One of the males was apprehended by police following a foot chase; the other escaped. The female driver of the vehicle was also apprehended.
Opelika police say they will not be releasing the names of the three suspects until they are formally arrested and charged.
There is no word on the location of the third suspect who remains on the run.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Opelika police at 334-)705-5220.
